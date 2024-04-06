Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 695,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,370,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

