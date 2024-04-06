Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 152,368 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 152,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,822,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,382,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.85 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

