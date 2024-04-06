Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 560,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,396.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $244.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.