Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. 330,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,853. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

