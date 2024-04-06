Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,318 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $63,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,284. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

