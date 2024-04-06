Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $60.62 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 414.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $60,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.01. 334,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.51 and its 200 day moving average is $528.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

