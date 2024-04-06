Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EUSA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.54. 13,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,287. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

