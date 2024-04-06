Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $66,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 909,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

