Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $259,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 29,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $266.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

