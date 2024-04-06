Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 197,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 169.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 36.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 265,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,275. The firm has a market cap of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.