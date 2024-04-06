Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 697.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $313.09 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

