Park Place Capital Corp Sells 57 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $797.13 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.