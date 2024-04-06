Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $519.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

