The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.89. 856,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.