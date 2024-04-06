Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 154,645 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,645 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Southern Copper worth $85,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 875,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $112.35.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

