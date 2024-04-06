Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 39,119 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $91,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

