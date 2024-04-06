Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of DexCom worth $105,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 2,424,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

