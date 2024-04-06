Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,923 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $95,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,748. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.