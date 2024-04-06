Smith Salley & Associates Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

