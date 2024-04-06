DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $69.31 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of General Mills worth $69,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,557. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

