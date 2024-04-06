Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $98.12 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $98,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 1,976,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,693. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

