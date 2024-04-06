New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $59,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

