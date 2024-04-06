Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 441 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
