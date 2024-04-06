Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 0.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $125.86 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

