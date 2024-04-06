NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.96

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.96 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.95). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97), with a volume of 394,606 shares.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £235.18 million, a PE ratio of -947.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

