Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares traded.
Laura Ashley Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Laura Ashley Company Profile
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
