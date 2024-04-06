Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $6,317,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $292.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.