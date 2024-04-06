Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.23

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.23 and traded as high as C$37.95. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$37.52, with a volume of 2,198,334 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POW. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.78.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.22.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5338882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Further Reading

