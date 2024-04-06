IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.96

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.96 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 61.40 ($0.77). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 136,757 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £283.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6,180.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79), for a total value of £185,220 ($232,513.18). Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

