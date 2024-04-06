Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$10.40. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 787,673 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.05.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

