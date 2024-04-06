Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as high as C$4.70. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 40,119 shares changing hands.

Collective Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$312.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total value of C$76,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,855 shares of company stock worth $246,982. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

