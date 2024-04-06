TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.60. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.