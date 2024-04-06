Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.84

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.84 and traded as high as C$48.58. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$48.39, with a volume of 3,942,685 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0372272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.