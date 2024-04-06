Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.33

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.33 and traded as high as C$28.66. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$28.62, with a volume of 3,296,176 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.33. The firm has a market cap of C$54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,888,672. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

