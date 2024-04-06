Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $171.94

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.94 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.39). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.39), with a volume of 12,767 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Norcros in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.08) price target on the stock.

Norcros Price Performance

About Norcros

The company has a market cap of £161.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Featured Articles

