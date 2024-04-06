Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $171.94

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.94 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.39). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.39), with a volume of 12,767 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Norcros in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.08) price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXR
Norcros Price Performance
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norcros
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.