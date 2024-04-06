Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.50

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.50 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.50). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.54), with a volume of 72,984 shares traded.

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

