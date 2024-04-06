Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Westlake worth $94,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westlake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 541,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.16. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.54.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

