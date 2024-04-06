Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.