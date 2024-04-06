Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.79 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

