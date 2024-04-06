Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $219.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

