Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

EOG opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

