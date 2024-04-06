Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $35,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

