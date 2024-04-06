Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

MTB traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 785,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,178. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

