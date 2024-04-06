Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URNM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

