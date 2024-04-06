Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $902,000 Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $18,405,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 43.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,393 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.