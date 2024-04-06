DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,389 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $83,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 3,769,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

