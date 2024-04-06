The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $55,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

