DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $91,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.46 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

