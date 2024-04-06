New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3,742.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $54,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $356.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,953. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.