Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 56,760 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,760 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 171,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

